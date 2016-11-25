BRIEF-Quantum software Q1 net profit up to 408,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 408,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 284,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder has reduced 56.2 million shares in the company between September 6 and November 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fy1vEB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 Shanghai AtHub Co Ltd * Says board elects Zhou Qun as chairwoman