BRIEF-Monster Digital reports Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
Nov 25 Shenyang Commercial City Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on November 28
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2fM8Pu8
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing
* Says its previously announced 166,648 common shares have been subscribed on May 19