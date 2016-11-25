BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire technology firm for 600 million yuan ($86.75 million) from Hong Kong unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ffsqXb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9165 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.