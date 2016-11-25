BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it scraps asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on November 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gGQYZC
