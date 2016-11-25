Nov 25 Tibet Urban Development And Investment Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy various assets including hotel operator, property firm and lithium maker for 1.20 billion yuan ($173.50 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.16 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition, projects

