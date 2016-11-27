UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
(Refiles with correct link)
Nov 27 Hengli Industrial Development Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 80 percent stake in subsidiary for 232.8 million yuan ($33.65 million)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gyQVMv; bit.ly/2gLVg1S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9176 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.