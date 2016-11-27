Nov 27 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest 17.95 million euros ($19.01 million) in Austria's SnapShot GmbH for 30.24 percent stake

* Says company will own 69.07 percent stake in SnapShot GmbH after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fnM9UA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)