BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Indian banks fall after Reserve Bank of India announced steps to absorb excess liquidity
** Nifty PSU Bank Index falls as much as 4.43 pct to lowest since Nov 9
** State Bank of India drops as much as 4.96 pct
** RBI on Saturday hiked the cash reserve ratio temporarily, ordering banks to deposit 100 pct of their extra cash in a bid to absorb excess liquidity generated by a govt ban on larger banknotes
** The move will deprive banks of earning interest on funds parked with the RBI
** Banks will also not get to invest in government bonds
** Jefferies said the move puts expected improvement in bank net interest margins for the quarter at risk; big banks will be less hit
