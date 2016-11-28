** Indian banks fall after Reserve Bank of India announced steps to absorb excess liquidity

** Nifty PSU Bank Index falls as much as 4.43 pct to lowest since Nov 9

** State Bank of India drops as much as 4.96 pct

** RBI on Saturday hiked the cash reserve ratio temporarily, ordering banks to deposit 100 pct of their extra cash in a bid to absorb excess liquidity generated by a govt ban on larger banknotes

** The move will deprive banks of earning interest on funds parked with the RBI

** Banks will also not get to invest in government bonds

** Jefferies said the move puts expected improvement in bank net interest margins for the quarter at risk; big banks will be less hit