(Fixes typo on headline, not "acquisiton")

Nov 28 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts in the company except 66.61 percent stake in aviation special vehicle manufacturing unit

* Says it plans to acquire Shenyang Aircraft Group Industry Co with an estimated value at 7.31 billion yuan ($1.06 billion)

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

* Says it plans to sign framework agreements with Aviation Industry Corp of China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2frAGn0; bit.ly/2g9Xeb2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)