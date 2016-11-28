BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell entire assets and debts in the company except 66.61 percent stake in aviation special vehicle manufacturing unit
* Says it plans to acquire Shenyang Aircraft Group Industry Co with an estimated value at 7.31 billion yuan ($1.06 billion)
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project
* Says it plans to sign framework agreements with Aviation Industry Corp of China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2frAGn0; bit.ly/2g9Xeb2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: