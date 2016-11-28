BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 25 percent stake in Chengdu-based real estate firm for at least 392.5 million yuan ($56.85 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ga2viS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.