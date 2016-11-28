Nov 28 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd :

* Says co's shareholder Shanghai Star Group Co., Ltd. plans to transfers 7.62 pct stake in co gratuitously to its controlling shareholder Shanghai Land Estate (Group) Co., Ltd. due to internal integration

* Shanghai Star Group will hold no stake in co and Shanghai Land Estate (Group) will raise stake in co to 25.82 percent up from 18.20 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rFtFRB

