BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd :
* Says co's shareholder Shanghai Star Group Co., Ltd. plans to transfers 7.62 pct stake in co gratuitously to its controlling shareholder Shanghai Land Estate (Group) Co., Ltd. due to internal integration
* Shanghai Star Group will hold no stake in co and Shanghai Land Estate (Group) will raise stake in co to 25.82 percent up from 18.20 percent
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.