BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Skshu Paint Co Ltd
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to set up private bank in Fujian with partners
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2fE2zUe
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.