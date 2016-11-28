BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of new issue government security 2033 - RBI
* India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on Dec 2 - RBI
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of floating rate bond 2024 - RBI
* India to sell 80 billion rupees of 7.61 percent 2030 bonds - RBI
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 7.06 percent 2046 bonds - RBI Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fEoLOf (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.