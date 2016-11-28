BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Nov 28 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 22.26 percent stake in a fiber firm for 130 million yuan
* Says co plans to sell account receivables with net book value of 132.3 million yuan with final transaction amount to be determined
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18