S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
-- Some banks in overheated cities have been asked by the central bank branches to suspend distributing new home loans. Banks in Shanghai were told not to increase mortgage lending from the previous month.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.