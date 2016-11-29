Nov 29 Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay cash 10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on Dec. 1, as semi-annual dividend for 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 2 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 2

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RvwQyg

