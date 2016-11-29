** Idea Cellular's shares up as much as 4.49 pct to highest in over a month

** Company plans to sell 100 pct in tower arm for $1 bln, CNBC-TV18 reports, citing unidentified sources

** Co reached out to America Tower Corp, Bharti Infratel for tower sale, sources told CNBC-TV18

** Stock is among top pct gainers on NSE index

** Idea Cellular declined to comment while American Tower was not available for comment outside their business hours

** Emails to Bharti Infratel were unanswered