BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Idea Cellular's shares up as much as 4.49 pct to highest in over a month
** Company plans to sell 100 pct in tower arm for $1 bln, CNBC-TV18 reports, citing unidentified sources
** Co reached out to America Tower Corp, Bharti Infratel for tower sale, sources told CNBC-TV18
** Stock is among top pct gainers on NSE index
** Idea Cellular declined to comment while American Tower was not available for comment outside their business hours
** Emails to Bharti Infratel were unanswered
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.