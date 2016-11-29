BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Tata Steel Ltd shares rise as much as 2.7 pct to 417.60 rupees, highest since Nov 15
** Tata Steel UK, the company's British arm, to enter talks with Liberty House on sale of speciality operations
** The speciality steel division is one of the world's biggest suppliers for aerospace industry
** Tata Steel put its British operations up for sale in March
** Analysts at Phillip Capital remain positive on Tata Steel, cites co's focus on resolving profitability woes and balance-sheet deleveraging process
** Phillip Capital reiterates "buy" rating with a PT of 500 rupees
** Stock up more than 56 pct this year until Monday, in line with a 53 pct jump in the Nifty Metal Index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
