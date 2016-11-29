** Tata Steel Ltd shares rise as much as 2.7 pct to 417.60 rupees, highest since Nov 15

** Tata Steel UK, the company's British arm, to enter talks with Liberty House on sale of speciality operations

** The speciality steel division is one of the world's biggest suppliers for aerospace industry

** Tata Steel put its British operations up for sale in March

** Analysts at Phillip Capital remain positive on Tata Steel, cites co's focus on resolving profitability woes and balance-sheet deleveraging process

** Phillip Capital reiterates "buy" rating with a PT of 500 rupees

** Stock up more than 56 pct this year until Monday, in line with a 53 pct jump in the Nifty Metal Index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)