BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. :
* Says it invested 1.5 billion yuan in the establishment of partnership in Shenzhen
* Says the partnership is engaged in circulation of agricultural products
* Says the total investment of the partnership is 2.03 billion yuan and the co holds 60 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ehFkwS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: