Nov 29 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. :

* Says it invested 1.5 billion yuan in the establishment of partnership in Shenzhen

* Says the partnership is engaged in circulation of agricultural products

* Says the total investment of the partnership is 2.03 billion yuan and the co holds 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ehFkwS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)