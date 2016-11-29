Nov 29 United Urban Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 90,000 new units via public offerings and 12,065 units via private placemen, with details to be determined

* Says co plans 1.4 billion yen worth of term loan, with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.3 percent and maturity on Dec. 20, 2024

* Proceeds to be used to fund properties acquisition

* Co completes sale of trust beneficial rights of two properties at 4,420 million yen on Nov. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bo89Et ; goo.gl/0JCqFM ; goo.gl/7JhN4y

