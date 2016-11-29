Nov 29 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling unit will invest 45 million yuan to set up tour cultural JV with partners

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the unit to hold 45 percent stake in it

* Says the co to use no less than 90 million yuan to raise stake in restaurant investment firm to acquire 45 percent stake it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/MdeRVH; goo.gl/BZVwyI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)