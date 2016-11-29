Nov 29 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has cut 11 million A-shares in the company on November 29 at 41.3 yuan ($5.99) per share, taking its holdings to 44.01 percent after transaction

($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi)