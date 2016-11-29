BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
Nov 29 Kuangda Technology Group Co., Ltd.
* Says its wholly owned unit will dissolve three units in Xinjiang
* Says the three units are engaged in photovoltaic power generation business
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fhS4E1
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals