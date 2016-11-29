Nov 29 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to use $37.5 million to set up 75-percent-owned leasing JV in Yantai

* Says it plans to use 6.7 million yuan to set up 67-percent-owned agricultural development JV in Chengdu

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4jLV82; goo.gl/ohXxgl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)