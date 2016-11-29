BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Henan Huaying Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to use $37.5 million to set up 75-percent-owned leasing JV in Yantai
* Says it plans to use 6.7 million yuan to set up 67-percent-owned agricultural development JV in Chengdu
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4jLV82; goo.gl/ohXxgl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: