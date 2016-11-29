BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its real estate unit enters into agreement with two partners, on joint development of land in Nanjing which was acquired on Sept. 23 via auction
* The unit will hold 34 percent stake in the project company established for land development project
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HNhEVK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):