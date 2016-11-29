BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 200 million preference shares in private placement to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($2.90 billion) to replenish capital, boost capital adequacy ratio
* Says it plans to set up consumer finance company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gBlSSG; bit.ly/2gDIIW6;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):