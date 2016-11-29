Nov 29 Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 200 million preference shares in private placement to raise up to 20 billion yuan ($2.90 billion) to replenish capital, boost capital adequacy ratio

* Says it plans to set up consumer finance company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gBlSSG; bit.ly/2gDIIW6;

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)