BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Nov 30 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gEK4kA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):