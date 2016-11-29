Nov 29 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs prelim strategic agreement with Henan branch of Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd which to provide 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) of intent credit line to the company

