Trump tells Sisi he hopes to visit Egypt
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
** Position sensor maker's shares fall as much as 10.8 pct to $48.60, biggest intraday percentage loss in more than 5 months
** Slips below 200DMA briefly before recovering slightly
** MTS initiates internal investigation into violations of its code of conduct involving some of the top executives in its China operations
** Violations include association with an independent business that may compete with MTS in certain markets, company says
** Investigation to delay filing of annual report and Q4 results
** Reports preliminary results, raises FY 2016 revenue forecast to $645 million-$650 million from $630 million-$640 million
** Up to Monday's close, stock had fallen 14.1 pct YTD
RIYADH, May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.