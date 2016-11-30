BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** HSBC cuts BSE index target to 30,500 by 2017-end from previous forecast of 32,400
** Target cut reflects fall in Indian equities since announcement of banknote ban and Trump's win on Nov 8
** BSE is down 4.3 pct since Nov 8
** HSBC says it maintains "overweight" rating on Indian equities, saying "fundamentals are strong"
** Adds India has less exposure to dollar-denominated debt and balance of payments is "sound"
** Also says FX reserves are "substantial," and rupee is less reliant on trade with the United States
** Predicts cash crunch could normalise in next 4-6 weeks, while long-term structural reforms are under way
** HSBC says "overweight" on consumer staples, financials, energy sectors; "underweight" on industrials, materials and telecoms
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade