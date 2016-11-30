** HSBC cuts BSE index target to 30,500 by 2017-end from previous forecast of 32,400

** Target cut reflects fall in Indian equities since announcement of banknote ban and Trump's win on Nov 8

** BSE is down 4.3 pct since Nov 8

** HSBC says it maintains "overweight" rating on Indian equities, saying "fundamentals are strong"

** Adds India has less exposure to dollar-denominated debt and balance of payments is "sound"

** Also says FX reserves are "substantial," and rupee is less reliant on trade with the United States

** Predicts cash crunch could normalise in next 4-6 weeks, while long-term structural reforms are under way

** HSBC says "overweight" on consumer staples, financials, energy sectors; "underweight" on industrials, materials and telecoms