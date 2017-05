** Shares of IDFC Bank Ltd down 3.38 pct at 68.70 rupees

** A unit of Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional raises about 5.4 billion rupees ($78.69 million) by selling 80.4 mln shares in IDFC Bank at 68.25 rupees each in block trade

** Pricing at bottom of 68.25-71.10 rupee range provided in a term sheet on Tuesday ($1 = 68.6229 Indian rupees)