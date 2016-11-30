BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Indian tyre makers rally as Shanghai rubber futures slump
** JK Tyre & Industries Ltd rises as much as 5.3 pct, Ceat Ltd up as much as 4.6 pct, Apollo Tyres Ltd rises up to 4.07 pct, while MRF Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct
** Analyst says tyre firms also benefit as demonetisation could hit tyre imports
** For the week, Ceat is up 9.3 pct, Apollo up 5 pct, JK Tyre gained 3.3 pct, while MRF rises 6.9 pct
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade