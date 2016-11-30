** Shares of cement manufacturer ACC Ltd rise 2.63 pct to 1354.75 rupees, their highest since Nov. 16

** Stock price cuts above its 14-day Simple Moving Average(SMA) (tmsnrt.rs/2fPimTv)

** RSI crossed above 30 on Monday from oversold zone, a positive for the stock

** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) starts falling from a high of 39 points, suggesting downtrend is losing steam

** MACD crossed above its signal line on Tuesday, another positive for the stock

** Stock down 3 pct this year as of Tuesday's close, compared with a 2.46 pct gain for the NSE index

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)