Nov 30 Kozosushi Co Ltd :
* Says the company plans to form a capital and business
alliance with Asrapport Dining Co ltd
* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on joint
development and sale of Sushi related products and co-marketing
etc.
* Asrapport Dining plans to acquire 13.7 percent stake of
shares (4.1 million shares) from Kozosushi's shareholder
Toyoshoji Co Ltd, at totaling 339.7 million yen
* Toyoshoji Co Ltd's stake in co will be lowered to 0
percent from 13.7 percent
* Asrapport Dining will raise stake in co to 13.7 percent
from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder after
transaction
* Equity transfer effective date is Nov. 30 and business
alliance starts from Dec. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JsyfMM
