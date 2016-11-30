Nov 30 British soft drinks firm Britvic
said its full-year adjusted EBITA rose 8.4 percent, mainly as
the company expanded its business in Brazil and on better sales
in the UK.
Sales in Britain, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of
Britvic's total revenue in the third quarter, rose about 3
percent, helped by strong demand for Pepsi, Pepsi Max, 7UP and
Tango brands among its carbonates.
The Robinsons squash maker, whose main markets are Britain,
Ireland and France, said it earned pre-exceptional EBITA of
186.1 million pounds ($232.14 million) on revenue of 1.43
billion pounds for the year.
($1 = 0.8017 pounds)
