BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
(Company corrects purchase price to 312.08 million yuan from 312.80 million yuan in bullet point)
Nov 30 Huawei Culture Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 49.6 percent stake in Shenzhen-based online game developer for 312.08 million yuan ($45.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gwkMEU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.