BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Indian oil marketing & refining company Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fall nearly 4 pct to 618.55 rupees, lowest since Oct. 3
** Stock breaks below the lower trend line of a 10-mth long ascending trend channel, seen bearish for the stock tmsnrt.rs/2gNwkmn
** As per wave pattern, stock has completed 5 wave motive phase and still in the wave A of a 3 wave corrective phase
** Stock price has crossed below its parabolic SAR, suggesting reversal in uptrend
** MACD is negative & below its signal line, bearish for the stock
** Stock up 44.33 pct this year as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 3.5 pct gain for the NSE index
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.