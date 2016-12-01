** Shares of Indian jewellery stocks gain; Titan Co Ltd rises as much as 3.06 pct, Gitanjali Gems Ltd soars as much as 9.64 pct

** Govt scraps excise duty on branded gold coins - local media reports bit.ly/2fHlUsH

** Gold prices recovered slightly after touching a near 10-month low in early trade on Thursday as the dollar index eased. Lower prices can boost the demand for jewellery

** Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd surges as much as 13.03 pct, Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd climbed as much as 4.44 pct7