BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Dec 2 A-Zenith Furniture Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 54.7 million shares at 7.79 yuan per share to raise up to 426.5 million yuan ($61.96 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2gdVI5e ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.