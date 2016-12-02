BRIEF-S4E Q1 net profit down at 116,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 116,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 205,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/abPm7j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 116,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS 205,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* REG-SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE AND PRICING OF A USD 500.0 MILLION UPSIZE OF EXISTING TERM LOAN AI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)