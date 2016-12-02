Dec 2 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 3.1 million shares for 14.45 billion yen in total in November

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 29

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.1 million shares for 28.71 billion yen in total as of Nov. 30

