BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Emei Shan Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into agreement to sell entire 94.29 percent stake in its unit which is engaged in property management, project investment and landscaping business, to co's controlling shareholder, Sichuan Emeishan Leshan Dafo Tourism Group
* Says stake transfer price is 77.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KXwEiY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.