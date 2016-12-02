BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Dec 2 NanJi E-Commerce :
* Says its Shanghai-based wholly owned subsidiary will fully acquire Universal New Limited at 50 million yuan
* Says the subsidiary will acquire trademark Classic Teddy through the acquisition
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.