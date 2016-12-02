** Indian telecom stocks extend losses; Bharti Airtel Ltd
drops as much as 1.3 percent after it fell about 3 pct
in the previous session
** Among other decliners, Idea Cellular slips as
much as 2.5 percent, while Reliance Communications
slides as much as 1.5 pct
** Reliance Industries on Thursday announced a
three-month extension to an offer of free data and voice
services by its telecoms unit Jio
** Jefferies says extension of the free offer likely
intended to buy time to "gain customer stickiness" to its
offering
** Incumbents' usage trends would remain subdued in 2HFY17
due to Jio and impact of demonetisation in Q3, Citi says
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)