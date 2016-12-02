BRIEF-Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
Dec 2 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sign framework agreement with Sanofi SA on consumer health business
* Says it plans to set up JV in China with Sanofi's unit
* Says it plans to set up JV in China with Sanofi's unit
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Camber Capital Management LLC reports 7.13 percent passive stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc as on May 04, 2017