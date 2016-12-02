BRIEF-Biomass Energy Project Q1 net profit lowers to 434,403 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Teijin Ltd :
* Says it plans to integrate the functions of sales and R& D in polyester fibers business into its wholly owned unit TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.
* Says the effective date on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YxJ3zy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 434,403 ZLOTYS VERSUS 448,336 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
BRUSSELS, May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three years.