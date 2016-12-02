BRIEF-Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
* Inventiva announces positive results of 12 month primate toxicity study with IVA337
Dec 2 Access Bio Inc :
* Says it signed contract with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Nov. 30, to support R&D for project of creating a "Center for Advanced Accessible Diagnostices (CAAD)" to Catalyze Next Generation Technologies for Resource-Limited Settings
* Says contract amount is 4.42 billion won
* Says contract period is from Nov. 30 to April 1, 2018
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3s58cZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Camber Capital Management LLC reports 7.13 percent passive stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc as on May 04, 2017 - SEC filing