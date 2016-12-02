Dec 2 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it will use $130 million to buy 100 percent stake in the United Kingdom-based holding firm Broomco (3554) Limited

* Says it will take out $130 million worth loan for the acquisition

* Says the co plans to sell 40 percent stake in Broomco (3554) Limited to Innovation Network Corporation of Japan after the acquisition

