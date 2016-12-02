BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it will use $130 million to buy 100 percent stake in the United Kingdom-based holding firm Broomco (3554) Limited
* Says it will take out $130 million worth loan for the acquisition
* Says the co plans to sell 40 percent stake in Broomco (3554) Limited to Innovation Network Corporation of Japan after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Wi6GFR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.