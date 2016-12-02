BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Media Hive
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Charm Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signs contract with Hefei BOE Display Technology Co.,Ltd to provide FPD equipment in China
* Contract amount is 5.82 billion won
* Contract period is from Dec. 2 to Oct. 21, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bNy3KI
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis