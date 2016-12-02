** Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd falls as much as 3.12 pct to 721.7 rupees, lowest since June 24

** Stock price has broken below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 737.75 rupees, seen bearish for the stock tmsnrt.rs/2fMMcts

** Stock has also cut below a support at 738.5 rupees, the 61.8 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from Feb 29 low of 585.75 rupees to Nov 10 high of 833.45 rupees

** Trend Intensity indicator (TI) rises to 21, indicating a downtrend

** MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) is also negative & below its signal line

